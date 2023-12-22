DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.00. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 442,603 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $177.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

