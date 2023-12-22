Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.02 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $15.72 or 0.00035932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $247.22 million and $2.02 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00121379 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00025587 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003579 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002211 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,728,832 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

