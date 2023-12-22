DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $19.95 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00121379 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035932 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00025587 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003579 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002211 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

