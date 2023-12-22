DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $226.87 million and approximately $71.97 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00167563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008962 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

