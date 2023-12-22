DEI (DEI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $120.45

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, DEI has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $231.78 million and approximately $120.45 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00166111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008745 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.