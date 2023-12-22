Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Trading 19.1% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) traded up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. 273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

