DigiByte 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.64 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. DigiByte has a market cap of $160.50 million and $7.64 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,742.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00167749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.74 or 0.00543495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00399621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00115326 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,713,644,208 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.