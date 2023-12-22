Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 50,781 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,615 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TNA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. 23,876,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,863,103. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

