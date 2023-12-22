Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Director Sells C$615,600.00 in Stock

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total value of C$615,600.00.

Docebo Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE:DCBO traded down C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,759. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.50 and a beta of 1.49. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$39.81 and a 1-year high of C$72.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCBO. ATB Capital raised their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

