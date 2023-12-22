Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

DCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. 257,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Donaldson’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

