Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 2,411 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.68 million, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

