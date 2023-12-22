Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 61,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 221,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Insider Transactions at Doubleview Gold

In related news, Director Andrew H. Rees sold 50,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$25,665.00. In related news, Director Andrew H. Rees sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$25,665.00. Also, Director Farshad Shirvani sold 255,000 shares of Doubleview Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$124,950.00. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

