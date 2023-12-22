DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

DXC stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Read Our Latest Report on DXC

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,385,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,201,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 527,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.