Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.73

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.73 and last traded at $115.47, with a volume of 14105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

