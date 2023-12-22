Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Up 0.8%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.58. 45,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 69,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Eargo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $53.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 263.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eargo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Eargo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Eargo by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

