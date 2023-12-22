Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Up 0.8%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.58. 45,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 69,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Eargo Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $53.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 263.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eargo
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
