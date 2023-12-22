Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.47

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.47 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.40). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 105,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.41.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

