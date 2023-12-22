Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 6.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 1,195,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,843,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

