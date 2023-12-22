Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) Trading Up 1.7%

Elcom International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Elcom International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Elcom International Company Profile

Elcom International Inc provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis.

