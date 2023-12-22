Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.67

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 268745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

