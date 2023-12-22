Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.63.

TSE EFX traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$6.28. The company had a trading volume of 86,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,539. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$778.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.60.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. Analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.6229187 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

