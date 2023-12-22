Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Up 12%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.47. 379,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 134,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 11.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $593.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $111,781.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,542. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,280,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,156,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,563,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.