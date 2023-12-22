Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Up 12%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.47. 379,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 134,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

The stock has a market cap of $593.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $111,781.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,542. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,280,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,156,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,917,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,563,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

