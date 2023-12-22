Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.06. 404,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,093. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

