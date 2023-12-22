Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,648 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $7,460,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 98,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,544,000 after buying an additional 84,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 56,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,189. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $564.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $39.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

