Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 18,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 953,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.63. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences
About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.
