Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 18,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 953,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.63. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

About Enveric Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 146,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

Featured Articles

