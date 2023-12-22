Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $21.64 or 0.00049295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $486.92 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,888.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00167092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.47 or 0.00541053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.03 or 0.00401054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00114795 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,659,110 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.