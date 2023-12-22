Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $2,331.58 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $280.22 billion and $16.48 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,331.58 or 0.05330039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00103020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00025993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00021434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,184,983 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

