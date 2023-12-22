Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $56.61 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 51,467,734 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

