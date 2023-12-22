Everdome (DOME) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.81 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Everdome has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $19.81 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 96,138,726,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

