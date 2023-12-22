Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.39 on Friday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.
Extendicare Company Profile
