FantasyGold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $186.10 million and approximately $1.89 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.200286 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

