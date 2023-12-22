FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.000-18.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 18.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY24 guidance to 17.00-18.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.80. FedEx has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

