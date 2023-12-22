Financial Comparison: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) versus Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 7.06% 9.04% 4.70% Transphorm -182.08% -135.15% -78.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Himax Technologies and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.98%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.83%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

15.7% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $1.20 billion 0.92 $236.98 million $0.40 15.83 Transphorm $16.51 million 13.92 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -5.54

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Transphorm on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; active matrix organic light-emitting diode ICs; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power WiseEye smart image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT), etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses or end customers; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, television/AIoT system manufacturers, and various AIoT system integration companies. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

