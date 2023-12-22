Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.22

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.22 and traded as high as $37.56. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 52,722,507 shares trading hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

