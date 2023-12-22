First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.48

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.48 and traded as high as C$8.58. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 685,971 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.67.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of C$178.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.2697782 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

