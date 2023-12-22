First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Declares Dividend of $0.27

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2719 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $29.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA)

