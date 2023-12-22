First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Declares Dividend of $0.27

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2719 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $29.61.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.