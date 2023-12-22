First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) to Issue $0.43 Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4313 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $79.49. 207,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.45.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

