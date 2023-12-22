First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FVC)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2377 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.74. 22,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,321. The company has a market cap of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 127,459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 440,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 93,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

