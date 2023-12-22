First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:IFV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1781 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 88,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,410. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

