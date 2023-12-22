First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Announces $0.14 Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1378 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

