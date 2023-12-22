First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1929 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. 281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

