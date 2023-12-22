First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 224,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,176. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

