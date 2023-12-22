First Trust Growth Strength ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FTGS)

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,677. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 955.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000.

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

