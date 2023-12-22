First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1757 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

HISF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HISF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

