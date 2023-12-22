First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7482 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXTG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.75. 6,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $412.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Dividend History for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

