First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7482 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXTG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.75. 6,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $412.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

