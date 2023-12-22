First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Plans $0.06 Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0623 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,635. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,541,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,464 shares during the period.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

