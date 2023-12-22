First Trust International IPO ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FPXI)

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $179.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $42.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 332.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

