First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FPXE)

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1849 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPXE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.30. 1,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Institutional Trading of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

