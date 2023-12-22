First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3994 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,145. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.