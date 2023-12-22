First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Plans Dividend of $0.21

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2087 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $87.22 and a 52 week high of $109.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 113.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

