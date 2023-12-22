First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Announces Dividend of $0.49

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4904 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 41,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

